Thursday, Feb. 23

Hurricanes boys basketball at Cumberland: JV and C games, 5:45 p.m., varsity at 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

WIAA girls hockey sectional championship at Greenheck Fieldhouse, Schofield D.C. Everest, 7 p.m.; WIAA boys hockey Division 2 sectional championship at Amery, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

American Birkebeiner skate and classic races, Cable to Hayward, 8:15 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 28

Hayward Hurricanes spring sports general meeting, 5 p.m.; individual sports meetings, 5:30 p.m.; SCOPE trap shooting meeting, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1

Hayward Middle School youth wrestling meet vs. multiple schools, 5 p.m.

