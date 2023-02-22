Tuesday, Feb. 21

Hurricanes sports: Boys hockey playoffs: Hurricanes vs. No. 1 seeded New Richmond at New Richmond; girls hockey playoffs, Hayward vs. No. 2 seeded Central Wisconsin Storm at Schofield; girls basketball Division 2 regional quarterfinals, Canes vs. La Crosse Logan, 7 p.m. RJS Gym

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments