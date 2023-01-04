Thursday, Jan. 5
Hurricanes sports: girls hockey at Onalaska, 5 p.m.; boys wrestling vs. multiple schools at Cumberland; girls basketball hosts Cumberland, 7 p.m.; boys hockey hosts Somerset, Sports Center, 7 p.m.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 9 to 14 ft. * WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
Asking Sawyer County Record readers about their New Year's resolution.
