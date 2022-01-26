Bald eagle recovering

An adult bald eagle rests while recovering at Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital in Spooner.

 Contributed photo

Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital in Spooner is fundraising to build a free flight enclosure for recovering bald eagles.

The propposed enclosure will be specifically designed to encourage eagles to fly, bathe and eat in a safe place until they heal their injuries and are ready to be released.

