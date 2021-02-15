Weather has to be the topic of conversation just about everywhere. On Jan. 21 the Weather Bureau issued its February outlook, which predicted “above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation” for us. We know how that turned out. The director of the Teal Lake Weather Station, South, says, “They should look for a new Ouija board.”

We are lucky to have two weather stations now on Teal Lake, so here is the real story: Teal Lake Weather Station-South, reports, “Last week was a record cold one. The low on Feb. 15 was -35. That was preceded by a low of -28 on Feb. 11. We experienced a low of -27 on Feb. 8, 12 and 14. Our high temperatures were mostly below zero. Definitely a propane dealer’s dream.”

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments