Mother Nature is a blast. A blast of wind, that is.
I am not the only one saying that last Friday’s weather was unlike anything I have ever seen. Bob Dale wrote, “It was amazing! Several times it looked like a haboob coming across the lake from the southwest with a wall of snow that looked like it was 100 feet tall. There were also funnels of snow that looked like small tornadoes. Some of them clearly got to 100 feet tall because we could compare them to the trees in the gap between McNott and Raspberry Islands. Not sure if I’ve ever seen it like it was!”
Last week I mentioned the “eagle cam” on the Minnesota DNR website. The big news then was that the eagle pair appeared to be readying the nest for eggs. Things have changed: the very latest news is that an egg has been laid. It is very likely that by the time this column is in print there will be another. It is very typical for eagles to lay eggs several days apart. If you did not get the site information last week, here it is one last time: mndnr.gov/eaglecam.
Michell Kiel had just returned from a trip to Alaska when she spotted a snowy owl in the tree near her house. Because these birds are relatively rare to our region, Michelle joked that perhaps the owl had followed her home.
Snowy owls are the northernmost breeding raptor in the world. It was usual for them to stay north of the U.S./Canada border, but for the past 10 or so years, there are increasing number of reports of them straying into our neck of the woods.
The other day, while driving along Highway 77, I happened to see a turkey pacing at someone’s front door. The sight gave me a laugh. The bird looked as though it was disappointed that a routine handout was late in coming.
Lynn Kunz has written that turkeys have been hanging out at her house on Teal Lake. “Right now the turkeys have been especially busy parading down the road, There are anywhere from nine to 12 of them. They get so flustered when a person or car comes along that they scatter with half of them flapping up into the trees! They are a silly sight to see.”
It was not until I moved to here that I ever saw a turkey in flight. It just does not look right, but they can get pretty high. Roosting in trees for safety does not come gracefully to them.
A blue jay had a very hard encounter with a window at Val Gorski’s house the other day. Val was just getting ready for the day when she heard the loud thud. The bird bounced off the window and fell, unconscious, into a snowbank. Val jumped into shoes and plunged into the frigid morning temperatures to save it. She said the shoes did very little to protect her from the snow.
Val picked the bird up and set it onto her porch. She said that after she stroked it a few times, it chirped as if to say “thank-you.” Before very long, the blue jay was on its way. It took Val quite a while to warm up.
The gift shop at the Cable Museum has stickers you can put onto your windows that help deter bird strikes. Because the stickers last a long time, they are worth the investment.
While they are not in the business of saving blue jays, the Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital in Spooner is there to help if you find an injured raptor. (A raptor is an eagle, hawk or owl.) If you find a raptor that you think needs help, you can reach them by phone at (715) 781-2595.
The sun is setting later each day. It is not until after 5:30 p.m. now that the sun sinks below the horizon. Even at 6 p.m. there is a bit of light to be seen.
In case you have lost track of time, the Birkie is here. Be prepared for extra traffic and the sight of lots of happy folks in and around town.
In case you did not know: “eleven plus two” and “twelve plus one” both equal 13, and both have 13 letters. Are you ready for this? They have the same 13 letters!
Samantha Nickel and Nancy Christianson each have a birthday on Feb. 27. Mary McCracken’s birthday is on Feb. 29. Does that mean she does not get to celebrate this year? Well, here is wishing a happy birthday to each of you. Eat cake! (You, too, Mary.)
Donna Nickel can be reached at (715) 462-9207 or at seulechoix@aol.com.
