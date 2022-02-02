...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
We usually have a small vegetable garden every summer. The crop consists of tomatoes, cucumbers, green beans and lettuce. When I looked for seeds to buy in the spring of 2020, there were none to be found. Anywhere. That nasty surprise has left me watching for the first appearance of garden seeds ever since. It was exciting to find that seeds are already out for this coming summer. I have mine!
As expected, January has been a very cold month. With few exceptions, high temperatures hovered a few degrees above and below zero. The Teal Lake Weather Station reported a high temperature for the month of 35 degrees on Jan. 18. The low temperature for the month was 27 below zero on Jan. 26. We dipped to -25 on Jan 7, -20 on Jan. 28 and on three dates, Jan. 10, 17 and 25, the thermometer sagged to -18. Another blast of arctic air is expected this week.
