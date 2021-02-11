Winter sure decided to shake the mercury toward the bottom of the thermometer! As the Super Bowl began, we were feeling 98 degrees colder here than were folks in Tampa.

The director of the Teal Lake Weather Station wrote, “The old saying ‘with one foot in boiling hot water, and the other in ice cold water, on the average, you are comfortable,’ is being tested this week. The Weather Bureau forecast called for ‘average temperatures’ this February. “Looking back at Teal Lake weather station records, we find a similar cold week with 15 below zero temperatures in 2018. On Feb. 13, 2020, we went down to -20. Later that very month, we experienced high temperatures above 40 degrees. This latest Arctic outbreak (-27 on Monday morning) might be statistically average, but it is still just plain cold.

