...PROLONGED PERIOD OF VERY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Bayfield and
Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Winter sure decided to shake the mercury toward the bottom of the thermometer! As the Super Bowl began, we were feeling 98 degrees colder here than were folks in Tampa.
The director of the Teal Lake Weather Station wrote, “The old saying ‘with one foot in boiling hot water, and the other in ice cold water, on the average, you are comfortable,’ is being tested this week. The Weather Bureau forecast called for ‘average temperatures’ this February. “Looking back at Teal Lake weather station records, we find a similar cold week with 15 below zero temperatures in 2018. On Feb. 13, 2020, we went down to -20. Later that very month, we experienced high temperatures above 40 degrees. This latest Arctic outbreak (-27 on Monday morning) might be statistically average, but it is still just plain cold.
Okay, we're all hardy northern people here who've endured cold spells before, but do you have a limit? Is there a coldness, a low temperature, that you will just not endure and decide to stay inside, turn up the heat and watch the ice grow outside. How cold is too cold for you?
