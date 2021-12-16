I do not know how I missed this until now: there is a comet passing by Earth at this very moment. Comet Leonard was closest to Earth on Dec. 12, and for a few days afterward it is at its peak brightness. So if you are reading this in the dark, just stop. Go outside and take a look!

Our snowbirds in Florida may be able to view it with a naked eye, but those of us here will probably need binoculars to see this comet. Leonard will be most visible just above the horizon in the western sky right after sunset, and in the eastern sky right before sunrise. Expect to see a greenish blur, but hold out for a big surprise. . .

