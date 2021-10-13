Just last weekend, the Hayward Area Chapter of Muskies, Inc. sponsored a musky tournament. As the tournament began, Carolyn Ascher emailed that she had entered and really hoped to win a prize. She did not win, but she did tell me that her new neighbor, Matt Alberts, won first place. “That’s a really big deal,” she wrote.

It really is a big deal, so I gave Matt a call. He is, indeed, a new neighbor, having just purchased his place on Teal Lake early this year. He told me that he is “all about musky fishing.” He was happy to be able to find a property on Teal, as this lake is known for its muskies. Matt said he was drawn to the Spider Lake area because of its “quiet lakes.” Welcome to the web, Matt, and congratulations on your win.

