Sue Dale

Sue Dale speaks prior to her appointment as interim Town of Spider Lake supervisor at the town board’s Aug. 19 meeting.

 Photo from Zoom

 

The Town of Spider Lake Board voted 4-0 at its Aug. 19 Zoom meeting to ratify Chairman Tim Sheldon’s appointment of Sue Dale to the town supervisor vacancy created by the Aug. 11 election of Sheldon as interim town chairman.

