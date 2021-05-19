A benefit spaghetti dinner will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Spider Lake Church Youth Center, 11255N Hwy. 27-77, a short distance west of Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
The proceeds of this meal will support the building of a garage for the Northwoods Community Food Shelf at the youth center. The food shelf is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.
