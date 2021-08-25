Solheim Challengers

These women played in the Solheim Challenge at Hayward Golf Club on Aug. 16.

 Photo submitted

Hayward Golf Club and Chippewa Valley Bank on Monday, Aug. 16, hosted one of the largest women’s amateur golf tournaments in northwest Wisconsin, with golfers from the Twin Cities, the Twin Ports and around the region competing.

This was a Solheim format, with partners either playing for the USA team or the EU team, playing Best Ball for nine holes and a two-person scramble for the last nine holes.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments