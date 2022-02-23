A storm that brought 10 to 18 inches of snow to the Hayward-Cable area on Monday-Tuesday this week will impact thousands of skiers in the 48th annual Slumberland American Birkebeiner events Wednesday through Saturday this week.
The Birkie International Bridge, where skiers cross over U.S. Highway 63, was installed Monday by Trussworks of Hayward and the Hayward Public Works crew as snow swirled. A snow trail was placed and groomed on the bridge.
On Tuesday afternoon, extra snow was brought in by dump trucks and placed on Main Street for the remainder of the course, where it was groomed to an 18-inch-thick layer by the Birkie Foundation crew using Pisten Bullys.
After a pandemic-shortened Cable-Seeley loop race last year, skiers this year will return to the Main Street Hayward finish for the 15-kilometer Prince Haakon, 29K Kortelopet, 50K Birkie Skate, 55K Birkie Classic and 3K Para-Birkie.
Approximately 10,000 skiers are registered to participate in this week’s Birkie events, which include several spectator-friendly races on Thursday: the Barkie Birkie skijor, children’s Barnebirkie, Junior Birkie and Giant Ski.
The weather forecast Wednesday (Open Track), Friday (Kortlopet, Prince Haakon, Para-Birkie) and Saturday (Birkebeiner) calls for low temperatures below zero, “which is really common for the Birkie,” said Chris Young, co-owner of New Moon Ski and Bike in Hayward. “That means it’s imperative to dress properly, but be prepared to pull some layers off as you get warmer,” especially on Saturday with forecast highs in the 20s, he said.
The forecast “looks really good,” Young said. Winds are forecast as “modest” Wednesday and Friday and slightly higher on Saturday. Skiers in the Birkie will face a stiff southwest wind as they come off Duffy Hill and ski the last two kilometers across Lake Hayward, “which can be pretty tough” for worn-out skiers. “So save a little bit for the end,” Young advised.
“Skiers really love the traditional format” of the Birkie races with their Main Street finish as they ski past cheering, bell-ringing spectators, Young added. “Psychologically you know you have to get to the end.”
The 15 kilometers from Highway 00 to Mosquito Brook serve as a “recovery period” for Birkie and Korte skiers before their strenuous push for the finish, Young added .
But for Prince Haakon skiers, who start near Phipps Road and swing over to Mosquito Brook to join the Birkie Trail, ”the course can be pretty challenging” for these newer and less-experienced skiers, Young said. “These are pretty signifcant hills for them. But they’re glad to do it; they want to finish on Main Street, too.”
Experienced skiers “have worked out their strategies for energy management,” Young said. “The known Birkie (course) is the one they prefer.”
This week’s new snow “will mean a fairly soft trail, which makes it harder,” he said. “That puts a premium on energy savings. Less experienced, less-fit skiers need to be patient with the hills, not fight it. It (the course) is too long.”
