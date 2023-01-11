Seventy-one participants across various age groups enjoyed ideal winter weather conditions at Saturday’s, Jan. 7, fifth annual North End Snowshoe Classic in Cable.

The event featured men’s and women’s competition in 5K and 10K events, with Tom Dvoratchek of Cable and St. Charles, Illinois, turning in the fastest time in the men’s 5K at 41:19.5 and Taryn Leal of Woodbury, Minnesota, leading the women’s 5K at 41:31.5.

