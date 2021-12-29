Following about a foot of new snow received Dec. 26-28, the Sawyer County snowmobiling season has begun in earnest. Trail groomers are out packing the trails and most lakes in the county have had trails staked across them.

The Sawyer County Snowmobile ATV and Snowmobile Alliance reported that about 11 inches of snow fell from the Chippewa Flowage north, while the southern part of the county around Birchwood received 8.25 inches.

