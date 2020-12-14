The 50/50 cash raffle that was supposed to be part of the second annual Sawyer County Snowmobile and ATV Alliance holiday dinner at the Vet Center became a stand-alone event because of COVID-19. The drawing was held on Dec. 4 at the Vet Center as scheduled, and the winning ticket was worth over $3,350, more than double that of the first-year drawing.
While the Alliance was guaranteed the other 50%, it became a 100% payout when the winner of the drawing, R & R Bayview Resort, donated its share back to the Alliance.
