At their May monthly meeting, representatives from the 11 member clubs that make up the Sawyer County Snowmobile and ATV Alliance re-elected Doug Mrotek for another two-year term as vice-president and elected Lori DeJoode as treasurer, replacing longtime treasurer Mike Outcalt.

DeJoode and her husband Tony own and operate R&R Bayview Resort and she also volunteers as treasurer of the Musky Sno and ATV Club, vice-president of the Lake Chippewa Flowage Resort Association and as a board member of the Hayward Lakes Visitor and Convention Bureau.

