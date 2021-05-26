At their May monthly meeting, representatives from the 11 member clubs that make up the Sawyer County Snowmobile and ATV Alliance re-elected Doug Mrotek for another two-year term as vice-president and elected Lori DeJoode as treasurer, replacing longtime treasurer Mike Outcalt.
DeJoode and her husband Tony own and operate R&R Bayview Resort and she also volunteers as treasurer of the Musky Sno and ATV Club, vice-president of the Lake Chippewa Flowage Resort Association and as a board member of the Hayward Lakes Visitor and Convention Bureau.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.