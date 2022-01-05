Meet "Sawyer"

Steve Bethke, Darlene Mela and Jayne Schroeder (L-R) gather with “Sawyer,” the new mascot of the Sawyer County Snowmobile and ATV Alliance.

 Submitted photo

Aptly named “Sawyer,” the Sawyer County Snowmobile and ATV Alliance mascot will spend the coming year visiting many of the nearly 150 businesses affiliated with the Alliance.

At each stop he will be available for “photo ops” that the Alliance hopes will be posted on Facebook. He will also be accepting free registrations in his backpack for a Visa gift card to be given away at the end of March, as well as donations to support the trail work done by the Alliance throughout the year.

