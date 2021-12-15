Delayed one year due to COVID, the second annual holiday fundraiser for the Sawyer County Snowmobile and ATV Alliance Friday, Dec. 3, more than doubled the net income from the event first held in December 2019.

More than $9,000 was raised to help the Alliance with expenses related to the Sawyer County motorized recreational trail system.

