The Winter Huskies Snowmobile Club will host their Winter Sno-Xtravaganza Friday through Sunday, Jan. 21-23, at Thompson’s Field, west of the Winter School and south of Highway 70 in the Village of Winter.

There will be competitions for all age groups and sled classes at the event, which is part of the Midwest Sno-Cross Series. There will be a special pro class dedicated to the late Todd Miller and Dave Keller.

