Receiving the International Snowmobile Club of the Year award on behalf of the Sno-Trails Club from Haward is Tom Whitt (center), trail captain. Also pictured are Scott Herzog (left), retired president of ACSA, and Dan Long,president of ACSA.
At the 2021 annual meeting of the International Snowmobile Congress (ISC) in Omaha in early June, the Hayward Area Sno Trails snowmobile club accepted the 2020 “Club of the Year” award from the American Council of Snowmobile Associations.
The ISC is made up of 23 state snowmobile associations from throughout the United States, as well as several Canadian provinces, Sweden and Russia.
