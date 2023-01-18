Tall golden grasses poked through the deep crusted snow, bobbing in the gentle, yet biting January wind. Various animal tracks criss-crossed the landscape — a squirrel here, a couple ruffed grouse meandering through the pines, and a cottontail sanctuary under a berry bush covered by snow.

As I made my way through the knee-deep snow, I turned my burning face to the butter-yellow orb in the sky. It was muted by a gray haze, and within a moment it disappeared altogether. Nope, no warmth there. It looked cold, it felt cold. What was I doing in this sub-zero purgatory?

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

