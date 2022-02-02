...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
1 of 2
Skiers push away from the start line of the Seeley Hills Classic 42-kilometer race at the Kortelopet Stadium Saturday, Jan. 29.
Three hundred ninety-seven skiers strode over the mid-sections of the Birkebeiner Trail in the 32nd annual Seeley Hills Classic Saturday, Jan. 29, under cloudy skies with a start-time temperature of 10 above zero and a slight wind chill.
The event was hosted by the Seeley Ski Club and American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation with Pioneer Midwest as presenting sponsor. Skiers started at the Kortelopet Stadium off Highway 00 and traversed an out-and-back course of 22 or 42 kilometers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.