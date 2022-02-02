Three hundred ninety-seven skiers strode over the mid-sections of the Birkebeiner Trail in the 32nd annual Seeley Hills Classic Saturday, Jan. 29, under cloudy skies with a start-time temperature of 10 above zero and a slight wind chill.

The event was hosted by the Seeley Ski Club and American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation with Pioneer Midwest as presenting sponsor. Skiers started at the Kortelopet Stadium off Highway 00 and traversed an out-and-back course of 22 or 42 kilometers.

