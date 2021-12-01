Hayward Area Ski Trails Association (HASTA) will host an outdoor silent sports equipment swap from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Birkie trailhead parking lot on Highway 00 east of Seeley.
Participants can set up selling stations from 11 a.m. and noon. Sellers also may sell items out of their vehicles “trunk or treat” style. The objective is to allow people to sell their silent sports equipment themselves, including clothing, bikes, skis, boats, and most anything for the outdoors. Buyers ar tabled to purchase the gently used the sports equipment directly from the seller.
