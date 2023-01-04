On Tuesday, Dec. 27 a “Charlie Brown-esque” community skating party was held at the Tot Lot in the City of Hayward.

The goal of the event was to get people together to enjoy a night of skating, conversation, and to truly embrace the beauty of small town life around the holidays. With an estimated over 100-plus people in attendance throughout the evening, it’s fair to say that old fashioned events are still in style.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

