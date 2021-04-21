Site work has begun for the construction of a new 24-hour Kwik Trip store and fuel station at 15870 U.S. Hwy. 63 in Hayward, the former location of the Northern Lakes Co-op mall and Gordy’s Market.

According to Kwik Trip’s building permit issued by the City of Hayward, the new station-store will encompass 11,033 square feet and be valued at $1.3 million.

