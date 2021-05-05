Parents in the Hayward Community Schools are advised that if their children attend one of the Hayward public schools, LCO schools or St. Francis Mission school, or are home schooled through one of these schools, and will need food assistance this summer, now is the time to sign up for Hayward Community Food Shelf’s Food 4 Kids (F4K) summer program.
Information and permission slips are available through the schools and their websites and Facebook pages, as well as at the food shelf, its website and Facebook page.
