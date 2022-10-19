I suppose it is in the nature of aging that one starts to miss some things from your younger days. I have decided that I miss the old wing windows that one could open while going down the highway – aiming a blast of air at appreciative body areas. Modern air conditioning in cars can’t be beat, neither can modern tires, batteries, GPS, cloth and leather seats and cruise control, but I would welcome back those old wing windows. What I really miss, though, is, believe it or not, uniforms. Remember when you knew what people did because of their uniforms? I remember it sort of made me think that life was somewhat ordered. The police wore black uniforms and drove around in black and whites. The deputies wore tan uniforms and drove around in tan and whites. The state troopers wore their maroon uniforms, and those awesome hats, and drove around in maroon and whites. Nurses wore white, white, and white. The undertaker wore black, black, and black, and drove black. The milkmen wore milkmen uniforms. The postal workers wore postal worker uniforms. The IBMers wore heavy safety glasses and white short sleeve shirts with pocket protectors that read THINK. Teens walking out of their homes to go to their jobs wore uniforms for Burger King, McDonald’s, Bridgeman’s, Embers, Mr. Pizza, Mr. Steak, Perkins, Country Kitchen, Piggly Wiggly, Red Owl, Recreation Lanes, Colonial Lanes, Snyders, Osco. One knew if the person worked at Texaco, Amoco or Sinclair……by the uniform.
I had an experience of this once. I had just returned home from a funeral and I was in my dark clergy garb when right below my house I heard the unmistakable sound of thump and crash accompanied by frantic screaming indicating something bad had happened on the highway below my house. I immediately drove down there and found a motorcycle with a shattered front wheel and mangled handle bars, a dead 8-point buck, a dead biker, and a bunch of people milling around. I asked if help had been called. A rider from one of the other motorcycles walked up to me and said they were glad I was there and if I wouldn’t mind saying a prayer over the deceased. There was blood and gas and engine oil all over the place but I found a place to kneel by the dead man and asked what his name was.
