Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek told Sawyer County Public Safety Committee members Thursday, Jan. 6, that a recently purchased full body scanner has detected illegal drugs coming into the jail on at least five occasions.

The body scanner was recently purchased for $206,500 with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help with COVID concerns and also to keep illegal drugs out of the jail.

