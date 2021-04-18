...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS OVER NORTHWEST
WISCONSIN TODAY...
Low humidity and gusty winds to 20 to 25 mph will produce near
critical fire weather conditions today. The relative humidity is
expected to drop to 18 to 25 percent over much of northwest
Wisconsin. Please refrain from burning as fires can start easier
under these conditions. Cooler conditions will occur Monday with
higher relative humidity values.
Officials investigate the scene of a deadly shooting at Somers House Tavern in Kenosha, Wis., Sunday, April 18, 2021. Several people were killed and two were seriously wounded in a shooting at the busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday, sheriff's officials said. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
