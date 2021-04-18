Tavern Shooting Wisconsin

Officials investigate the scene of a deadly shooting at Somers House Tavern in Kenosha, Wis., Sunday, April 18, 2021. Several people were killed and two were seriously wounded in a shooting at the busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday, sheriff's officials said. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

 Photo by Mike De Sisti

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Three people were killed and two were seriously wounded in a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday, sheriff's officials said.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said the suspect in the shooting at Somers House Tavern in Kenosha County is still at large, but that he believes the public is not in danger.

