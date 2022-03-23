Running O' the Green

Runners take off from start line of the Shamrock Shuffle 5-kilometer run in Hayward Saturday, March 19. More photos on Page 3A and the sports section.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Downtown Hayward Business Improvement District (BID) hosted the annual St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Shuffle Saturday, March 19. The weather was cloudy and slightly chilly, with temperatures in the 30s.

Several hundred people, many of them wearing festive green outfits in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, took part in the events, which included a 5K Run, 1K Kids Grasshopper Run, Lucky Charms cereal eating contest, a clue-driven medallion hunt and an Irish dance.

