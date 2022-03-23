...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.
* WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Runners take off from start line of the Shamrock Shuffle 5-kilometer run in Hayward Saturday, March 19. More photos on Page 3A and the sports section.
The Downtown Hayward Business Improvement District (BID) hosted the annual St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Shuffle Saturday, March 19. The weather was cloudy and slightly chilly, with temperatures in the 30s.
Several hundred people, many of them wearing festive green outfits in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, took part in the events, which included a 5K Run, 1K Kids Grasshopper Run, Lucky Charms cereal eating contest, a clue-driven medallion hunt and an Irish dance.
