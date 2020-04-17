I would like everyone to know about the wonderful group of people at the Hayward Senior Center. Every morning they arrive at 8 a.m. and these people start cooking your lunch and getting Meals on Wheels together so you will have a wonderful hot lunch during this time of being shut in your home.
