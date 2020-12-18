MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The daughter of a state senator was married in the Wisconsin Capitol over the weekend, even though requests for other ceremonies have been denied because the building is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The small wedding for the daughter of Republican Sen. Howard Marklein, of Spring Green, appears to be the first private event unrelated to state business approved since the Department of Administration closed the Capitol in March.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments