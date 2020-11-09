Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW TUESDAY, POSSIBLY HEAVY... .LOW PRESSURE IS EXPECTED TO BRING ACCUMULATING SNOW STARTING TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUING THROUGH THE NIGHT. HEAVIEST SNOW ACCUMULATIONS UP TO 8 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN. ELSEWHERE, HEAVY ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 INCHES OR GREATER ARE POSSIBLE. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 INCHES OR GREATER POSSIBLE. * WHERE...IN WISCONSIN, DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, BURNETT, WASHBURN AND SAWYER COUNTIES. IN MINNESOTA, CARLTON AND SOUTH ST. LOUIS AND PINE COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND, THE FOND DU LAC BAND, THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION AND THE MILLE LACS BAND, LENA LAKE AND, HINCKLEY AREAS. * WHEN...FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HIGHEST ACCUMULATIONS ARE LIKELY TO BE IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN. HOWEVER, THIS AREA OF HIGHEST ACCUMULATIONS MAY SHIFT WEST CLOSER TO THE TWIN PORTS AND ST. CROIX VALLEY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&