Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) announced that his staff will hold mobile office hours in Sawyer County to meet with constituents at the Town of Winter Hall, 6593W Hazel Street, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Mobile office hours allow constituents to meet with staff to request assistance with a federal agency or regarding other federal matters.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments