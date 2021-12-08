Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) announced that his staff will hold mobile office hours in Sawyer County to meet with constituents at the Town of Winter Hall, 6593W Hazel Street, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Mobile office hours allow constituents to meet with staff to request assistance with a federal agency or regarding other federal matters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.