Virus Outbreak Johnson

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2020 file photo, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sen. Johnson, says he never had any symptoms after testing positive Oct. 2 for the coronavirus. Johnson said Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, that while there have been "so many tragedies" for those who test positive, "at the same time COVID is not a death sentence."  (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, said Monday that he never had any symptoms after testing positive Oct. 2 for the coronavirus, declaring that COVID-19 "is not a death sentence."

As of Monday, more than 152,000 people in Wisconsin had tested positive for the virus, with 1,474 deaths, according to the state Department of Health Services. The seven-day average of new confirmed cases reached a new record high of 2,547, up from 2,395 a week ago. Wisconsin has seen a spike in cases in recent months, and has been one of the top five states in the country for new cases per capita.

