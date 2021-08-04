The Seeley Lions Club will host the 25th anniversary Pre-Fat off-road mountain bike races Saturday, Aug. 21. All races will begin and finish at the Kortelopet stadium three miles east of Seeley on Highway 00.

The events will include a 10-mile Citizen race at 9 a.m., 17-mile Sport and Fat Bke races at 9:30 a.m., a 25-mile Expert race at 10 a.m. and a one-mile Cub race for kids 12 and under at 12:15 p.m.

