...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Hosted by the Seeley Ski Club, the 32nd annual Seeley Hills Classic will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, starting and finishing at the Kortelopet Stadium on Highway 00 east of Seeley.
The Seeley Hills Classic is the second-largest annual classic cross-country ski event on the Birkebeiner Trail, typically drawing 400 to 600 skiers including some nationally elite competitors. The 42K race is an American Birkebeiner qualifying race.
