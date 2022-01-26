Hosted by the Seeley Ski Club, the 32nd annual Seeley Hills Classic will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, starting and finishing at the Kortelopet Stadium on Highway 00 east of Seeley.

The Seeley Hills Classic is the second-largest annual classic cross-country ski event on the Birkebeiner Trail, typically drawing 400 to 600 skiers including some nationally elite competitors. The 42K race is an American Birkebeiner qualifying race.

