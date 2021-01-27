The Seeley Hills Classic, the second-largest annual classic cross-country ski event on the Birkebeiner Trail, will be held Saturday, Jan. 30.

Racers will experience a more physically distanced start area at the Highway 00 Kortelopet stadium, less congestion on the course and separate race times for the 22K and 42K races. No indoor spaces will be available and there will be no post-race party. The course will start and finish at the Highway 00 Trailhead three miles east of Seeley.

