The Seeley Hills Classic, the second-largest classical technique ski race on the Birkebeiner Trail, was held Saturday, Jan. 30, starting and finishing at the Kortelopet stadium off Highway 00.

The annual event was hosted by the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation and Seeley Ski Club. Skiers started in waves 15 minutes apart. They enjoyed temperatures in the mid-20s, cloudy with a slight breeze, with light snow falling around mid-day.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments