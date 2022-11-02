The See My Art, Inc. (SMART) will hold its Annual Members Meeting Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. at the Cable Community Center, Hwy M, Cable, Wisconsin. All current and past SMART members as well as the general public are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

The SMART Annual Meeting agenda will include reports on the past year’s See My Art activities, financial report and future activity planning. Members and the general public will be encouraged to join in the discussions about the organization and its future advocacy for arts and those with all abilities.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

