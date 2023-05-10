Two See My Art, Inc. (SMART) Hayward artists exhibited their work at the Arts for all Wisconsin 2023 CREATIVE POWER Showcase at the Madison Youth Arts Center in Madison, Wisconsin on May 6.

Pam Carlson’s “Going Home” and Floyd Fleming’s “Miskwaadesi-Painted Turtle” were selected and are now on display at the Madison Youth Arts Center.

