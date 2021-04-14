MARSHFIELD — Security Health Plan of Wisconsin Inc., is proud to support the Rice Lake Area Free Clinic, an organization providing health care services for uninsured and underinsured individuals throughout Barron, Rusk, Washburn, Polk, Burnett and Sawyer counties.

“Our mission is to create a healthier community,” said Mike Farrell, director of Rice Lake Area Free Clinic. “We provide free health care for those who don’t have access, in addition to counseling, education and help navigating the health care system. We’re here for anyone in need of services we provide.”

