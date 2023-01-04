stout

Sean Phillip Stout, age 39, of South Minneapolis, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly in a car accident Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Sean was born March 28, 1983, in Minneapolis, the son of Steve and Debra Stout. He graduated from South High School where he was an outstanding pitcher for the Tigers. Sean started his love for sports in elementary school, which continued throughout his life. His favorite sports teams were the Twins, Timberwolves, Vikings, and Wild. Sean worked at Stericycle in Eagan, MN as the Transportation Supervisor. He had three wonderful children with his significant other of 13 years, Molly. Sean enjoyed spending time with his family and making people laugh. He always had a smile on his face and laughter in his heart. Sean always knew how to cheer people up and go with the flow.

