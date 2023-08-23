sean ian

Sean and Ian Okamoto play in Bayfield.

 JD Bass Photography

Sean and Ian Okamoto are a well-known, talented and popular father-son musical duo in northern Wisconsin and beyond—Sean with guitar and vocals and Ian with keyboard and vocals.

They’re about to get a colossal boost in their celebrity status when they travel to Nashville, Tennessee in mid-November to ABC’s American Idol where they will perform in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie.

  

