...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM
CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM
CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 4
Sawyer County Reporter Terrell Boettcher was honored with a plaque from the Hayward Area Community School District and gifted with a check of $10,000 from the community to help him replace his cameras and buy another vehicle. Presenting the check was Kristin Frane (left) and the plaque was presented by Hayward Athletic Director Anne Kriskovich.
Sawyer County Reporter Terrell Boettcher was honored with a plaque from the Hayward Area Community School District and gifted with a check of $10,000 from the community to help him replace his cameras and buy another vehicle. Presenting the check was Kristin Frane (left) and the plaque was presented by Hayward Athletic Director Anne Kriskovich.
Photo by Frank Zufall
A large, homemade thank you card listed the names of those who donated to the GoFundMe campaign that raised $10,000 for Terrell Boettcher.
Photo by Frank Zufall
In reversed roles, here Boettcher is being interviewed by a TV reporter from Duluth.
Usually Sawyer County Reporter Terrell Boettcher, affectionately known as “Scoop,” is off to the side observing the action, taking notes and shooting photographs for a sporting or community event.
But at the halftime of the Hayward Hurricane girls basketball game against Ladysmith on Thursday, Feb. 16, it was Boettcher whom all eyes focused on and the crowd in the bleachers of the Hayward High School gym stood up for.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.