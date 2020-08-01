Sawyer County Outdoor Projects and Education (SCOPE) will hold its rescheduled annual fundraiser banquet at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at The Steakhouse & Lodge in Hayward.
In June, SCOPE sent out a questionnaire to banquet sponsors to gather their feelings regarding holding a rescheduled banquet this year. SCOPE officials said the results were overwhelmingly positive in support of moving forward and holding the 2020 fundraising banquet.
