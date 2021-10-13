Working on the playground

A group of Stone Lake Lions and other community members work to install playground apparatus from the former Stone Lake Elementary School Monday, Oct. 11. The volunteers pictured include, standing (L-R), Jim Nyberg, Jan Niemno, Chuck and Sue Rassbach, Warren Johnson, Shirley Stout and Marlo Shield; and Bob Rengstorf, on the slide, and Tom Schneider, top. Warren Johnson, Shirley Stout, Jim Nyberg, Bob Re

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

Playground equipment from the former Stone Lake Elementary School is being reinstalled at the Stone Lake Lions Park at the junction of Highways 70 and AA for the enjoyment of park visitors.

For the past two weeks, about a dozen Stone Lake Lions and other volunteers have been working to put up the apparatus and set it in a sand base. Previously, there has been only a few swing sets at the park, which also includes a picnic pavilion and a ball field.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

