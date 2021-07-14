The Hayward School Board at its July 6 meeting agreed to hold a special meeting of district electors at 5 p.m. Monday, July 26, at the high school auditorium for the electors to view, comment and vote on a proposal to purchase 13.4 acres of land located at the Hayward Sports Center for a future community education facility.

At the July 6 meeting, the board reviewed and approved its offer tothe Sports Center to purchase the land, and set the special meeting. The board then will take final action following the meeting.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments